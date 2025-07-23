Ex-NJ Corrections Officer Who Killed GF, Best Friend Sentenced: Report

John P. Menendez has been sentenced to 50 years in state prison for the killings of Anna Shpilberg and Luiza Shinkarevskaya, both 40, with his service weapon in Newark in February 2021, NJ Advance Media reports.

Police found Shpilberg, of Randolph, suffering a gunshot wound at Edison Place and Bruen Street around 9 p.m., on Feb. 16, 2021, then-Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said at the time.

Shinkarevskaya, of Riverdale, was found suffering the same on the 100 block of Haynes Avenue moments later, they said.

Shinkarevskaya was driving and Shpilberg was a passenger in her car when both were shot by Menendez, Ambrose and Stephens said.

Menendez, now 27, must serve two consecutive 25-year terms with no parole eligibility until he serves 85% of his sentence, NJ Advance Media says citing court records.

Separate GoFundMes were launched for Shpilberg and Shinkarevskaya's families. The campaign for Shpilberg says she shared a special bond with her son, Daniel, and had emigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine as a little girl. The campaign for Shinkarevskaya said she was also born in Ukraine and moved to the U.S. when she was 9 with her parents, who live in Brooklyn, NY. She'd been living with her boyfriend Joe Hernandez for 11 years, loved ones said.

"Luiza’s life was full and she often enjoyed travelling to far and exotic places on Earth. Her last vacation was to Mexico with her best friend, Anna Shpilberg, who was also lost in the same unimaginable fashion," the campaign says. "We shall choose to remember Luiza in the photos left behind of her displaying that big, bright smile with a sombrero playfully on top of her head. We shall choose to remember Luiza as she was: a youthful, exuberant woman with all the love in the world to give to all who knew her."

