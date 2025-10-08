Ex-New York Felony Forgery Suspect Charged In $600K Fortune-Telling Scam: Prosecutors

Gina Marie Marks, 52, of Huntingdon Valley, and Steve Nicklas, 40, of Jenkintown, allegedly convinced two victims that they were plagued by dangerous curses and demanded cash, jewelry, luxury items, and gift cards to remove them, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and Jenkintown Police.

The first victim contacted “Jenkintown Psychic Visions” on Old York Road for a phone reading in September 2022, investigators explained. Over the next 11 months, Marks and Nicklas allegedly pressured her into handing over nearly $596,000 worth of money and possessions, promising spiritual cleansing that never occurred.

A second victim came forward in June 2023. Marks allegedly requested increasingly personal photos, cash payments, and a Chanel purse, while threatening reputational damage and personal harm if demands weren’t met. She allegedly stole at least $18,000.

Detectives traced payments through Cash App, Zelle, and financial institutions to accounts controlled by Marks and Nicklas. In one instance, the pair even requested luxury goods and concert tickets under the guise of ritual offerings.

“These defendants, through their con scheme, preyed on people who were looking for help, guidance and hope, exploiting them for financial gain,” DA Kevin Steele said in the announcement.

Both Marks and Nicklas were arrested on Tuesday, Oct. 7, and charged with multiple felonies including Corrupt Organizations, Dealing in the Proceeds of Unlawful Activities, Theft by Unlawful Taking, Theft by Deception, Receiving Stolen Property, and Fortune Telling.

Their preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Jodi L. Griffis, who set bail at 10 percent of $50,000 for Marks and 10 percent of $25,000 for Nicklas. Both posted bail and were released.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both defendants at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 20, before Magisterial District Judge R. Emmett Madden.

Criminal Histories

According to the affidavits, Marks was previously arrested in October 2009 in Florida for Grand Theft and Fraud by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office. She was also arrested in 2017 by Montgomery County Police in Maryland.

Nicklas has a record dating back to December 2003, when he was arrested by the NYPD’s 14th Precinct for felony Forgery and related charges.

