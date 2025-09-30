Ex-Fire Chief, Longtime Volunteer From Stony Point Dies At 46: 'Steady As Lighthouse In Storm'

Stony Point resident John Schaber, ex-chief of the South Spring Valley Fire District, died Sunday, Sept. 28, at the age of 46, the fire district announced.

Schaber joined the fire service in 1996 at just 17 years old, following in the footsteps of his stepfather, Lloyd “Bill” Jablin, his brother Chris, and his mother Patricia. Even after his stepfather was killed in the line of duty in 1998, Schaber’s passion for firefighting "never dimmed, steady as a lighthouse in a storm," the South Spring Valley Fire District wrote in a memorial social media post on Monday, Sept. 29.

Over the years, Schaber rose steadily through the ranks — lieutenant, captain, assistant chief — before serving as chief from 2012 to 2014. Colleagues remembered his “quiet grit” and steady leadership during emergencies.

In addition to his role with the South Spring Valley FD, Schaber was an active member of the Ramapo Chiefs, Rockland County Chiefs, and Rockland County Volunteer Firemen’s Association.

The department described him as approachable and quick with a joke, saying his laugh “could outshine a siren” and his humor often lifted spirits during the toughest moments. He was also known for his love of bagpipes, cats, and his niece Sarah, who “was his entire world.”

"John's legacy-equal parts courage, heart, and dry humor-will keep us warm and chuckling through the tears," the fire district wrote in its tribute post.

A memorial visitation service for Schaber will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 7, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Wanamaker & Carlough Funeral Home in Suffern at 177 Route 59.

