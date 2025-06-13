Ex-Chief Of FD In Rockland Dies After 9/11-Related Cancer Fight: 'Lived, Breathed Fire Service'

Former Tappan Fire Department Chief Fredrick Simms Jr. died on Thursday morning, June 12 at home surrounded by his family, the department said in a statement.

Simms, known as “Freddie” to friends and fellow firefighters, was a lifelong firefighter. He joined the Tappan Fire Department in March 1998 and rose through the ranks, serving as Chief of Department from 2014 to 2016.

His passion for service extended beyond Rockland County—he was appointed to the FDNY on July 15, 2001, just weeks before the 9/11 attacks.

Simms began his FDNY career at Ladder Company 58 in the Bronx, later became a lieutenant at Ladder Company 40 in Harlem, and eventually returned to Ladder 58 as captain.

Beyond his work in the firehouse, Simms was a New York State Fire Instructor at the Rockland County Fire Training Center, a member of the Orangetown Fire Chiefs Council, and a Rockland County Deputy Fire Coordinator, proudly serving in the role of 44-3 since 2016.

For nearly a decade, Simms was also known for meticulously organizing the Orangetown Chief’s Golf Outing, an annual event that raised money for families in need.

"Freddie lived a life putting others before himself - a role model, a mentor, and a friend to everyone he crossed paths with," the Tappan Fire Department wrote on Thursday, adding that he "lived and breathed the fire service."

"Spending time with the younger members after drill, cracking jokes, sharing stories, and giving them a ride back home just so they can stay for a few more minutes. This is the Freddie we will always honor and remember," the department added.

The department said details of services will be shared once available and asked the public to keep the Simms family in their thoughts and prayers.

"Rest easy brother, we will take it from here," the department wrote.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.