Event Promoters Charged After Overnight Party Sparks Noise Complaints In NY: Cops

A pair of New Jersey event promoters is facing charges after a late-night gathering in Orange County, NY, led to numerous noise complaints, police said. 

Police lights

Police said the incident happened overnight Sunday, Sept. 28, when residents reported loud music coming from the area of State School Road in the town of Warwick, the town's police department said on Friday, Oct. 3. 

Responding officers discovered the source of the disturbance was an all-night event being held at the location. While the organizers had obtained a permit to host the gathering, investigators determined that the event’s nature did not match the description provided in the permit application, police said.

Following the investigation, Warwick Police issued appearance tickets on Oct. 3 to two promoters — residents of Newark, New Jersey, and Allendale, New Jersey — for violating the Town of Warwick's noise ordinance. Their names were not made public. 

The promoters are scheduled to appear in Warwick Town Court on Tuesday, Oct. 21, to answer the charges.

The case remains under review by the Town of Warwick Police Department.

