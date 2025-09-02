Erratic Drunk Driver Caught With Young Teen In Car On Route 55 In NY: Police

The arrest happened on Sunday, Aug. 31, at around 6:30 p.m. on Route 55 in LaGrange, New York State Police announced on Monday, Sept. 1.

Troopers stopped a Jeep Wrangler after a BOLO alert from Dutchess County 911 reported the vehicle driving erratically. The driver, identified as 62-year-old Angela P. Torres of Jackson Heights, Queens, showed signs of being intoxicated, police said.

A 15-year-old child was also inside the vehicle at the time, authorities added.

Torres was taken into custody and brought to police headquarters, where a chemical breath test showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.14 percent, according to authorities. The child was safely released to a sober third party.

Torres was charged with aggravated DWI with a child passenger under Leandra's Law, misdemeanor DWI, and vehicle and traffic violations.

She was issued tickets and is scheduled to appear in LaGrange Town Court at a later date.

