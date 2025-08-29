Engine Failure Risk For 1.4M Honda, Acura Vehicles Prompts Federal Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has launched an investigation into 1,410,806 Honda and Acura cars, SUVs, and minivans. The probe was opened on Wednesday, Aug. 20, according to NHTSA documents.

The issue affects several model years for the Acura TLX and MDX, as well as the Honda Pilot, Odyssey, and Ridgeline. The NHTSA said it has received hundreds of complaints involving issues with connecting rod bearings, leading to complete engine failure in the 3.5L V6 engine.

The agency first reviewed the failures in 2023 as part of a separate recall. Investigators later found that the cases were not tied to the crankshaft defect covered by that action.

Because of the number of incidents, the NHTSA determined that a broader review is needed.

"[The Office of Defects Investigation] is opening this preliminary evaluation to further evaluate the scope and severity of the potential problem and to fully assess the potential safety-related issues," the NHTSA said.

The investigation covers the following vehicles:

Acura

2016-2020 Acura MDX

2018-2020 Acura TLX

Honda

2016-2020 Honda Pilot

2017-2019 Honda Ridgeline

2018-2020 Honda Odyssey

You can learn more about the investigation on the NHTSA's website.

