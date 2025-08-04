NY EMT’s Car With Swastika, ‘Peace Symbol’ Claim Sparks Outrage, Police Visit

The vehicle, a gray or black Cadillac sedan, was seen parked on Lockwood Street in Closter with the word “Isreal.com” across the trunk and a swastika decal placed beside it. The post was first shared Sunday, Aug. 3, by the account StopAntisemitism on X (formerly Twitter).

That same day, a blog post was published on the website listed on the vehicle, Isreal.com, in which the writer, John Kanjiram, admits to displaying the swastikas and claims police visited his home the night prior.

Daily Voice's press inquiry was not immediately returned by local police.

“Less than a day of having swastikas on my car and I got police knocking on my door in the middle of the night,” Kanjiram wrote. “I stated that it was my First Amendment Right to display my peace symbol.”

Kanjiram describes speaking with a Closter police officer, who allegedly told him, “you have committed no crime.” The post claims the two shook hands before parting.

The original image quickly spread through local Facebook groups, where many found the message deeply troubling.

“This car was in Closter,” one user wrote in the Norwood Families group. “The time to speak up is now, when antisemitism is knocking on our front steps. You can have a problem with Israel… But once you start spewing hatred that’s when this crap has to stop. The lack of voices in this community is absolutely deafening. Shame on anybody that doesn’t speak up.”

Another added: “This was in Closter, NJ! A swastika on the car of a medical professional. Antisemitism is more than swastikas, but this is too close to home.”

In the blog post, Kanjiram also describes confronting a neighbor over a “We Stand with Israel” lawn sign, calling it “satanic,” and falsely claiming Israeli forces “take organs out of Palestinians they capture.”

The post goes on to question the meaning of “Jewish,” calls the swastika a “peace symbol,” and ends with: “I will donate my car, so that this moment can be preserved in history.”

The disturbing sight caught the attention of New York State Assemblyman Kalman Yeger, who fired off a letter to the Department of Motor Vehicles demanding an official investigation into the vehicle, Yeshiva World News reports.

“I’m sure there will be some free-speech nonsense about a vehicle owner’s ‘right’ to paint his vehicle any way he’d like, but I don’t believe he has the right to a New York EMT," Yeger wrote. He warned that the vehicle poses a unique danger by appearing official.

“Kindly have your staff inquire if the vehicle registrant is actually an EMT,” Yeger's letter continued. “After a simple inquiry, I suspect the department might find ample cause to revoke the EMT plates.”

Kanjiram does not appear to be actively working in emergency medical services. His LinkedIn profile lists him as a “Full Stack Product Manager with 3x Startup & AI Experience” and includes no mention of EMT certification or current medical roles.

As of Monday afternoon, no official comment had been issued. The image and blog continue to circulate online.

