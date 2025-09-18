Emotional Cost When Kids Move Out: From Full House To Empty Nest

A new Talker Research survey conducted for Aura, a maker of digital photo frames, shows the reality for many parents once children leave home for college or a career.

Released Wednesday, Sept. 17, the findings reveal how families stay connected across an average distance of nearly 400 miles.

Parents expect regular contact, but the gap between expectation and reality is wide.

While 55 percent hope for daily texts, only 19 percent actually hear from their child multiple times a day, and just 17 percent say they receive a message at least once a day. Phone calls are less common, with only 41 percent of parents expecting them.

Most interactions revolve around photos and memes.

Nearly half of parents said selfies or funny pictures (47 percent) and internet memes (45 percent) are the most frequent digital check-ins, followed by pets or family photos (36 percent).

Despite the lighthearted content, 69 percent of parents admitted they are usually the ones initiating contact.

When it comes to in-person visits, expectations often fall short. Thirty percent of parents thought weekly visits were realistic, but only 18 percent say that happens. About six percent reported going as long as seven months without seeing their child face-to-face.

The emotional impact is significant. Eighty-five percent said receiving photos of everyday life — like meals, pets, or dorm rooms — helps bridge the gap and brings comfort.

For moms, the connection is even stronger: 66 percent said photo sharing helps them feel closer, compared to 55 percent of dads.

Moms also reported hearing from kids more frequently and are more likely to wish their children could live with them forever (35 percent vs. 20 percent).

Dads, on the other hand, go longer without visits, averaging eight months compared to about seven months for moms. And while texting dominates as the main form of communication (67 percent), video calls, social media messages, emails, and voice notes remain far less common.

The survey paints a complex picture of modern family ties: digital lifelines help, but they can’t fully replace the warmth of being together.

