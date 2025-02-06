Elon Musk's Support Plunges Among Republicans: New Poll

Poll Do you think Elon Musk should have significant influence in the Trump administration? Yes No Unsure Submit Vote View Results Current Results Do you think Elon Musk should have significant influence in the Trump administration? Yes 23%

No 76%

Unsure 1% Back to Vote

In the days following the November 2024 election, 47 percent of surveyed Republicans by Economist/YouGov expressed a desire for Musk to have “a lot” of influence in the administration.

However, the latest poll, conducted Sunday, Feb. 2 to Tuesday, Feb. 4, indicates that this figure has dropped to 13 percent.

Another 25 percent say they want Musk to have “a little” influence and 46 percent said they want “none at all.”

This trend suggests a growing ambivalence among Republicans regarding Musk’s role in governmental affairs.

The decline in support is not limited to Republicans.

Democrats and independents have also shown decreased enthusiasm for Musk’s involvement.

Currently, only 6 percent of each group desires Musk to have “a lot” of influence, down from 15 percent of Democrats and 26 percent of independents in November.

Overall, 13 percent of Americans want Musk to have “a lot” of influence in the Trump administration, a decrease from 34 percent in November.

Meanwhile, 46 percent now prefer he has no influence at all, up from 30 percent previously.

Despite these shifts, 51 percent of Americans perceive Musk as having “a lot” of influence on the administration. This perception is particularly strong among Democrats (78 percent), compared to 41 percent of independents and 35 percent of Republicans.

The 53-year-old Musk, a native of South Africa, runs Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter).

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.