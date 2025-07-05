Elon Musk Officially Launches New Political Party: Here's What It Will Be Called

After weeks of floating the idea from the very public and very acrimonious blowup of his relationship with President Donald Trump, Elon Musk has now started a third political party.

On Friday, July 4, Musk posted a poll on his X social media platform asking, "Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system! Should we create the America Party?"

More than 65 percent of those voting said yes, and just under 35 percent said no.

Musk then announced late Saturday afternoon, July 5, in a post on X, "By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it! When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.

"Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom."

The 54-year-old Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, did not add any further info or specifics about next steps.

But it's the latest development in his fiery tit-for-tat with Trump that started shortly after Trump left his position as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) on Friday, May 30.

At the root of the spat was Musk's repeated criticisms of the Republicans' spending-and-tax bill Congress approved and Trump signed into law on July 4th in a ceremony at the White House.

Amid the back-and-forth between the president and the billionaire entrepreneur, Trump was asked by a reporter if he was considering deporting Musk, a South African native, and replied, “I don’t know, we’ll have to take a look.”

