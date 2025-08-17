Electrocution Risk Forces Huge Recall Of Popular Hair Dryers

Empower Brands is recalling about 56,300 Remington hair dryers, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Thursday, Aug. 14. The dryers don't have an immersion protection device, creating a risk of death or serious injury if the dryers fall into water.

No injuries have been reported, but the CPSC urges owners to immediately unplug and stop using the dryers. Refunds are available by submitting a photo of the hair dryer with its power cord cut in half through the company's recall registration portal and following the disposal instructions.

The three-button dryers were sold in purple with black accents and have "Remington" printed in white text on the side. Each unit measures roughly 8.5 inches long, 11.6 inches high, and 3.6 inches wide, and weighs about 1.5 pounds.

The dryers were sold online at Amazon, Target Marketplace, and Walmart Marketplace. They were available between March 2024 and June 2025 for $25 to $32.

You can learn more about the recall by calling Empower Brands at 844-695-2134.

