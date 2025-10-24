Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Elderly Driver Crashes Into Target In Rockland County

An elderly driver crashed into a Target store in Rockland County, prompting a large emergency response.

The scene of the crash at the Spring Valley Target. 

 Photo Credit: The Monsey Scoop
The crash happened on Thursday, Oct. 23, when the driver lost control of their car and slammed into the side of the Target in the Spring Valley Market Place, The Monsey Scoop reported.

Spring Valley Police, the Spring Valley Fire Department, Hatzoloh EMS, and Chaverim of Rockland all responded to the scene to assist.

Injuries were reported, though the extent was not immediately known, the outlet said. 

Click here to view the full report from The Monsey Scoop. 

