Coquito Crowned As Holiday Favorite Drink In New York, New Jersey

The creamy blend of coconut milk, cinnamon, nutmeg, and rum is cementing its place as a holiday classic, showcasing the Northeast’s diverse tastes and cultural influences.

The study, which analyzed Google search data for festive drinks, found Coquito leading the pack in NY and NJ, while Eggnog topped the charts in 12 states and Hot Buttered Rum in 10.

For Glendy Garcia, a Paterson resident and proud Puerto Rican, making Coquito isn’t just a holiday tradition—it’s a way to bring people together.

“I’ve been familiar with Coquito since I was a kid,” Garcia said. “It’s a delicacy around Thanksgiving and Christmas. My older aunts and grandparents made it homemade, and now I do it the same way—with love.”

Garcia’s recipe includes coconut milk, coconut cream, cinnamon, nutmeg, and a few secret spices blended into perfection. While the traditional version includes rum, she also makes a non-alcoholic option for those who prefer it.

At work, Garcia introduced her colleagues to the drink, describing it as “a version of eggnog, but better.” The response has been overwhelming.

“A lot of them tried it for Thanksgiving and loved it,” Garcia said. “Now they’re calling me, asking for more for Christmas. I love making people happy with something as simple as a drink.”

For Garcia, sharing her homemade Coquito is as much about preserving her heritage as it is about spreading holiday cheer.

“I just want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas,” Garcia said. “As long as they’re happy, I’m happy.”

Garcia keeps her Coquito recipe a well-guarded secret, but here’s a trusted version we found from Goya.

So, what’s your vote this holiday season—Coquito, Eggnog, or something else? Whatever you choose, there’s no denying that this creamy Puerto Rican classic is making spirits bright across the Northeast.

