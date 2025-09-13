Fog/Mist 60°

Eating This Type Of Fiber Could Be As Effective As Ozempic, Study Reveals

A humble fiber just put up big numbers in the lab, trimming fat and improving blood sugar. No injections required. 

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/Petra
Joe Lombardi
Joe Lombardi

The catch: the results are from mice, not humans. Still, researchers say beta-glucan stood out from other fibers for its metabolic punch.

In a Journal of Nutrition study led by scientists at the University of Arizona and the University of Vienna, mice on a high-fat diet were fed five different fiber types for 18 weeks. 

Only beta-glucan, which is found in oats and barley, reduced body fat and overall weight gain while improving glucose tolerance, compared with a cellulose control. 

It also boosted energy expenditure and activity — changes not seen with pectin, wheat dextrin or resistant starch.

All fibers shifted gut microbes, but beta-glucan uniquely raised levels of butyrate, a short-chain fatty acid linked to better metabolic health. 

The research also found fiber-specific effects on bile acids, signaling molecules that can influence energy use and glucose control. 

Together, the data point to gut microbe–mediated pathways as a likely driver of beta-glucan’s benefits.

While promising, the findings are early-stage. This was an animal study, and results can differ in people. 

The authors emphasize that beta-glucan should not be viewed as a substitute for GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic; human trials are needed to test effectiveness and dosing.

The work lands amid America’s fiber gap: more than 90 percent of women and 97 percent of men fall short of recommended intake, even as high-fiber diets are tied to better weight and glucose outcomes. 

Beta-glucan occurs naturally in oats and barley and is also available as a supplement, but experts say overall diet quality still matters. 

