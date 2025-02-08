Eagles Seek Revenge, Kendrick Ignites Halftime, Free Stream Offered: Your Super Bowl LIX Guide

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9. This showdown is a rematch of the NFL's 2023 championship game when the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona.

The Chiefs have been slight betting favorites at -1.5 on most sportsbooks since the matchup was finalized. That's a reversal from when they were about two-point underdogs in Super Bowl LVIII, which they won 25-22 in overtime over the San Francisco 49ers.

From the best players to music, commercials, and a lot more, here’s everything you need to know to get game day ready.

The Three-Peat Quest

Let's start with the star-powered matchup. The Chiefs arrive in the Big Easy after a 15-2 regular season and a thrilling 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs are seeking their third-straight Lombardi Trophy and fourth in franchise history. If they win, ESPN reports that legendary NBA coach Pat Riley will allow KC to use the trademarked "three-peat" term he coined in the 80s with the Los Angeles Lakers (the "Showtime Lakers" fell one title short).

No NFL team has ever won three straight Super Bowls. Eight teams have two consecutive titles, with the New England Patriots going back-to-back in 2005 before the Chiefs most recently did it.

KC's offense has some familiar faces, led by star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Despite winning many close games, the three-time Super Bowl MVP had his fewest regular season passing yards since he became the full-time starter in 2018. Still, the 29-year-old was especially clutch in the win over Buffalo, passing for 245 yards and throwing or rushing for three touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce, who will be closely watched by Taylor Swift fans, remains a consistent passing threat for the Chiefs, even though he hasn't quite reached the heights of his record-setting performance in last year's playoffs. He had the fewest receiving yards of his career in the regular season but did grab a fourth-quarter TD to help seal KC's divisional-round win over the Houston Texans.

While Kelce was still the Chiefs' leading pass catcher, rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy has emerged as a dynamic threat with 10 total TDs in the regular season and playoffs. Running back Kareem Hunt returned to Chiefs Kingdom after South Jersey native Isaiah Pacheco missed some games with an injury, but the two have combined to create a successful rushing attack.

Payback Flight

After an underwhelming NFC Wild Card game loss last year, the Eagles have surged back to potentially get revenge for 2023's loss to KC. This will be Philly's fourth Super Bowl appearance and the Birds are aiming for their second title after winning in 2018.

The Eagles finished the regular season at 14-3 but have only lost once since the end of September 2024, a 36-33 defeat at the Washington Commanders in Week 16. The Birds bounced back and dominated the Commanders in a 55-23 rout in the NFC Championship game.

Philly's most important player has been Saquon Barkley, who won the Associated Press NFL Offensive Player of the Year Award. The former New York Giant will celebrate his 28th birthday at the Super Bowl after leading the league in rushing yards in the regular season (2,005) and so far in the playoffs (442).

Quarterback Jalen Hurts will try to capture his first Super Bowl ring after passing for 505 playoff yards, scoring seven combined TDs, and throwing zero interceptions. Wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith will spread the field for Philly, although tight end Dallas Goedert has been the leading pass catcher in the playoffs with 15 receptions, 188 yards, and a powerful 24-yard TD against the Green Bay Packers.

While both defenses have been strong, the Eagles appear to have a slight edge after leading the NFL in the regular season in fewest total yards (278.4) and passing yards (174.2) per game. The game will have exciting battles in the trenches with Chiefs all-pro edge rusher Chris Jones and the league's postseason sack leader Nolan Smith for Philly.

Where To Watch

Fox will be the primary broadcaster of Super Bowl LIX but there are other options outside of the traditional telecast. For the first time, the Super Bowl will stream for free on Tubi, an ad-supported streaming service that Fox has owned since 2020.

Tubi's app is available to download on streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Roku, along with mobile stores for iOS and Android. Viewers don't need to pay for a subscription and they don't need to be cable or satellite subscribers to access Tubi.

The free stream will include Fox's entire pregame coverage, starting at 3:30 p.m. with the Tubi Red Carpet at Super Bowl LIX, hosted by Olivia Culpo, a former Miss Universe and wife of Niners star Christian McCaffery. The red carpet show will bring fans closer to the fashion, culture, and celebrity buzz surrounding the country's biggest sports event.

The Super Bowl will air in Spanish on Fox Deportes and NBCUniversal's Telemundo. NFL+ subscribers will also have access to the game.

Tryin' To Strike A Chord

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will perform the halftime show exactly one week after winning five Grammy awards. The performance has been highly anticipated after his very public feud in 2024 with Drake, culminating in Lamar's No. 1 song "Not Like Us", a diss track with massive cultural impact.

This will be the "Humble" and "Swimming Pools (Drank)" rapper's second appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show. In 2022, "K.Dot" joined Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige to perform his hits "m.A.A.d. City" and "Alright", as well as taking part in "Forgot About Dre" and "Still D.R.E."

While the setlist and surprise guests have been tightly guarded secrets, the NFL did confirm that R&B singer SZA will also appear at halftime. The Maplewood, New Jersey, native was featured on Lamar's newest album "GNX" and his 2018 song "All the Stars". SZA and Lamar will also tour together later in 2025.

Before the game, New Orleans native Jon Batiste will perform the National Anthem. Jazz musician Trombone Shorty and Christian singer Lauren Daigle will play "America the Beautiful", and R&B artist Ledisi will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing", commonly referred to as the Black national anthem.

Commercials Bring Stars, Nostalgia

Super Bowl advertisements have evolved beyond the game's commercial breaks. In recent years, more companies have put out ads and promotions to tease what will be airing during the big game.

Actress Meg Ryan will re-create her iconic moment with comedian Billy Crystal inside Katz's Deli from the movie "When Harry Met Sally..." in a Hellman's mayonnaise commercial. The Muppets will appear in an ad to use Booking.com for a vacation.

Dunkin' is also bringing back the DunKings from last year's hit commercial. This time, actor Jeremy Strong will join brothers Ben and Casey Affleck for what should be an extremely Massachusetts ad.

Fox said it sold at least 10 spots for 30-second commercials for $8 million each. The average ad price was $7.5 million, Deadline reported.

You can click here to see more previews of Super Bowl commercials from Fox Sports.

Political Football

President Donald Trump is expected to be the first sitting President to attend a Super Bowl, the AP reported. A pre-recorded interview with Fox News anchor Brett Baier will air during the pregame coverage.

For the first Super Bowl since 2021, the NFL will remove its "End Racism" message from the back of the end zones on the Superdome field, NBC News reported. The change has been criticized for seeming to appease President Trump's fight against diversity, equity, and inclusion measures, along with his other policies like attempting to end birthright citizenship and ordering the Justice Department to put a freeze on civil rights litigation.

Another phrase used in end zones, "Choose Love," will be stenciled, CNN reported. The other end zone will say "It Takes All Of Us."

An NFL spokesperson said "Choose Love" was picked in the wake of the New Year's Day terror attack in New Orleans, the Los Angeles-area wildfires, and plane crash disasters in Washington, DC, and Philadelphia.

"The Super Bowl is often a snapshot in time and the NFL is in a unique position to capture and lift the imagination of the country," NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said to CNN in a statement.

Counterfeit Crackdown

A few days before the Super Bowl, federal authorities announced the seizure of $39.5 million in fake sports merchandise. The year-long "Operation Team Player" targeted counterfeit jerseys, hats, jewelry, and other memorabilia sold to fans.

New Orleans police, Homeland Security agents, and NFL officials have been patrolling for illegal vendors selling fake merchandise and monitoring for counterfeit tickets.

"Excitement is growing ahead of the big game in New Orleans on Sunday," said Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill. "But if you're looking to be in that number — and buy tickets to the Super Bowl LIX, you've got to do your homework first. Sadly, many con artists will be working overtime this week to prey on innocent people looking to attend the game."

Postgame Deals

Let's face it, the morning after the Super Bowl can be rough, leading some people to call for the game to move to a Saturday or for Monday to be an official holiday. One coffee chain is trying to perk up the country after what could be a late night.

Starbucks is offering a free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced brewed coffee to its rewards members on Monday, Feb. 10. Members must apply the "Starbucks Monday" coupon in the Starbucks app before placing an order ahead or show it to a barista when ordering in-store or at the drive-thru.

Anyone who wants the deal through the app must sign up by 11:59 p.m. PST on February 9. You can also ask a barista in-store to claim the free coffee on Monday.

Some pets can also enjoy a post-Super Bowl treat but only if the Eagles win. Pet retailer Chewy said on social media that it will give away 59,000 free treats for birds, dogs, and cats if Philly beats KC.

Chewy said no matter who wins, it will donate 59,000 pounds of food to the Pennsylvania SPCA and the KC Pet Project. The company's prediction is going against the pick made by one animal, a river turtle at SEA LIFE Aquarium New Jersey that chose the Chiefs to win.

Super School Delays

Students near Philly might be saying "Go Birds" even if they aren't Eagles fans. In NJ, Pennsauken and Gloucester City were just two of the school districts to announce two-hour delays for classes for the day after the Super Bowl.

Haddon Heights said it was calling a "tush push" by moving back a professional development day from Monday, Feb. 3. Students will have a two-hour delay but teachers will still be required to report at their regular time.

Philly schools were delayed when the Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII but classes were held on time when they beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.