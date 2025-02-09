Eagles Crush Chiefs In Super Bowl Blowout, Claim Second Lombardi Trophy

Quarterback Jalen Hurts set the tone early, orchestrating a 69-yard drive that ended with his signature "Tush Push" touchdown from the 1-yard line.

The Eagles’ defense suffocated Patrick Mahomes, forcing multiple turnovers. Rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean delivered a game-changing play, intercepting Mahomes and returning it 38 yards for a touchdown to give Philadelphia a 17-0 lead in the second quarter.

Before halftime, linebacker Zack Baun picked off another Mahomes pass, setting up a 12-yard touchdown pass from Hurts to A.J. Brown, putting the game out of reach.

Hurts kept his foot on the gas in the third quarter, connecting with DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard touchdown to push the lead even further.

Mahomes and the Chiefs struggled to generate momentum, with Philadelphia’s defense holding them to just two touchdowns in the second half.

As the final seconds ticked away, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was drenched in yellow Gatorade as Philadelphia celebrated its second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history—avenging their heartbreaking Super Bowl LVII loss to the Chiefs just two years ago.

