DWI Arrest: Car Burns, Suspect's Brother Involved In Bystander Scuffle In Rockland, Police Say

A drunk driver was arrested in Rockland County after his vehicle went up in flames, police said. 

Ramapo Police released images of the blaze, including a drone shot (right). 

 Photo Credit: Ramapo Police
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 21, around 7:30 p.m. in Ramapo, when officers responded to a vehicle fire on College Road near Highview Road. The car was fully engulfed when police arrived and was found to be unoccupied, according to Ramapo Police. 

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. His blood alcohol content was nearly two and a half times the legal limit, according to authorities.

The suspect's name has not been released. 

Faist EMS, Tallman Fire Department, and Monsey Fire Department responded to the blaze. College Road was closed for about an hour while crews worked.

During the incident, police said bystanders and media recorded the scene. The driver’s brother allegedly tried to knock a phone from a civilian’s hand, causing a minor finger injury. However, the victim declined to press charges. 

