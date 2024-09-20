Duo Tries Stealing From Gas Station ATM In Hudson Valley Before Fleeing Into Woods: Police

The attempted theft happened on Thursday, Sept. 19 around 3:15 a.m., when a Bedford resident reported seeing two suspects trying to break into the ATM at a Mobil gas station at 193 Pound Ridge Rd. (Route 172) in Bedford Village.

According to Bedford Police, arriving patrol officers saw one man in the thick woods behind the business and apprehended him. The second suspect fled deeper into the woods and was able to escape from police despite efforts from a tracking K-9 unit, the department said.

The man who was arrested was identified as Dutchess County resident Joseph Tomassetti of Hyde Park, age 32. He was charged with:

Third-degree attempted grand larceny of an ATM;

Third-degree criminal mischief;

Fifth-degree conspiracy.

The department said there is currently no threat to the community.

