Duo Steals Over $500 In Booze From NY Store, Caught On Taconic Parkway: Police

The incident happened on Monday, July 15, when officers received a 911 call at around 4 p.m. reporting a theft in progress at All Seasons Wine & Spirits, located at 3333 Crompond Rd. in Yorktown, the town's police department announced on Thursday, July 17.

According to police, the suspects had just left the store without paying for approximately $533.29 in merchandise. Officers responded to the area, got a description of the suspects' car, and soon found a matching vehicle traveling south on the Taconic State Parkway.

After conducting a traffic stop near Exit 11, police identified the two occupants as 65-year-old Yolanda Emery of Yonkers and 26-year-old Dutchess County resident Summer Johnson of Fishkill. Both were taken into custody by Yorktown officers and transported to headquarters for processing.

Police allege the pair acted together during the larceny.

Emery was later turned over to the Clarkstown Police Department on an active warrant, while Johnson was released on her own recognizance. Both are charged with petit larceny and are scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Tuesday, August 5, at 6:00 p.m.

