Duo Murdered Husband At NY Hotel Before Fleeing To PA, Police Say

Santana Sgroilin, 22, and Jaslynn Garcia, 19, were apprehended in the Schuylkill County borough of Tamaqua on Wednesday, April 30, in connection with the death of Jorge Vazquez at a Long Island hotel, Nassau County Police said.

Vazquez, 35, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds outside Bethpage’s Extended Stay America on South Oyster Bay Road at around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 2, as Daily Voice reported. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sgroilin, of Tamaqua, and Garcia, from the Berks County borough of Shillington, were arrested at around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in a joint-operation involving Nassau County Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Tamaqua Police Department.

Both defendants are charged with second-degree murder and are being held as “fugitives from justice” in Pennsylvania pending extradition to Long Island.

Authorities did not speculate on a possible motive for the killing or say whether the pair knew the victim.

Vazquez’ wife of 20 years, Muneca Vazzy, pleaded for answers on the agency’s Facebook page: “I need justice for my husband. He didn’t deserve this!”

She went on to question whether police were doing enough to catch her husband’s killer.

“I don’t understand why cameras are not being pulled from the motel!” she wrote. It was not immediately clear whether investigators had obtained surveillance footage from the motel. Daily Voice has reached out to police for comment.

Meanwhile, donations continue to pour in on a GoFundMe campaign created to help the family cover funeral expenses and the cost of transferring Vazquez’ remains to his hometown of Tampa, Florida.

“Twenty-plus years of marriage gone in an instant,” Vazzy wrote. “This isn’t easy at all and I still can’t wrap my head around this. Anything will help. Please and thank you.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

