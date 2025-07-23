Duo Scam Victim Out Of Money After Posing As US Marshals In NY: Police

Queens residents Yi Liu and Guo Chen were taken into custody after returning to the Dutchess area to collect more money from the victim in an ongoing scheme, the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 23.

According to the department, the scheme began on Monday, July 14, when the victim received a phone call from someone posing as a US Marshals Service representative.

The scammer was able to manipulate the victim to hand over a "substantial amount" of money in an in-person meeting at a local business parking lot, police added.

After the exchange, the victim realized she had been scammed and reported the incident to police. Detectives worked closely with her in the days that followed, setting up a second meeting to help identify the suspects.

On Friday, July 18, Liu and Chen returned to Poughkeepsie to collect more money. Officers arrested both at the scene and transported them to headquarters for questioning. Detectives later confirmed that Liu and Chen were the same individuals involved in the July 14 incident, according to police.

Liu and Chen are facing the following charges:

Attempted Grand Larceny in the 2nd Degree;

Grand Larceny in the 3rd Degree;

Conspiracy in the 4th Degree.

Both were arraigned in Town of Poughkeepsie Court on Saturday, July 19 and remanded to Dutchess County Jail.

