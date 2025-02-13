Duo Rob Gas Station, Attack Clerk, Hide In Back In Orange: Teen Involved Gets Prison Time

Tyreek Shelby, age 19, of Newburgh, was sentenced to 11 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision on Tuesday, Feb. 11, after pleading guilty to first-degree robbery in connection with an incident in July 2023, Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the robbery occurred on July 1, 2023, when Shelby and his co-defendant, Nasier Codett, turned off the power to a gas station before holding the clerk at gunpoint with a rifle. The pair stole money from the register, lotto tickets, and cigarettes.

When the clerk was unable to open the ATM as ordered, one of the men fired the gun into the ground and struck the clerk in the head. A witness to the crime called police, who arrived to find the clerk with his hands raised. Shelby and Codett barricaded themselves in a backroom of the gas station but were taken into custody after a police chase.

Following Shelby's sentencing, Hoovler called the duo's actions "wildly dangerous."

"Thankfully, the significant prison sentence imposed on this offender stands as a warning to those violent criminals who might consider engaging in similar conduct. We will not stand by while violent crime is perpetrated in our communities," Hoovler added.

