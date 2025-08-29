Duo Falsified Natural Gas Pipeline Safety Inspections Across NY, Feds Say

Michael Vasconcellos, 44, of Mahopac, and Liam Treibert, 30, of Wendell, North Carolina, were indicted on charges of wire fraud, the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York announced on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Both men were arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 27: Treibert in North Carolina, where he will appear before a federal judge in Raleigh, and Vasconcellos in New York, where he will face charges in White Plains federal court.

Federal prosecutors said the two men were tasked with inspecting welds on natural gas pipelines installed in NYC and Westchester between 2016 and 2023. The inspections were meant to ensure the pipelines were free from defects that could cause catastrophic leaks or explosions.

Instead, investigators allege, the men faked hundreds of inspections and submitted fraudulent records, deceiving the utility company responsible for the pipelines.

Prosecutors said the scheme involved a practice known in the industry as “radaring,” where radiographs (x-rays) of one weld were duplicated and falsely submitted as separate inspections of another weld. The indictment alleges that this practice affected hundreds of welds across gas pipelines in the Bronx and Westchester.

The unnamed utility company named in the indictment allegedly paid for the fraudulent inspections through bank transfers.

If convicted, Vasconcellos and Treibert each face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

In a statement, US Attorney Jay Clayton said the duo "lied about having performed hundreds of inspections and then covered up those lies with fraudulent paperwork."

"Their actions put the lives of New Yorkers at risk. The safety of New Yorkers is of paramount importance to our office," Clayton added.

