Duo Charged In Robberies, Thefts From Taxi Drivers In Rockland

The arrests were announced Friday, June 6, by the Town of Ramapo Police Department, following an investigation by the department’s Detective Bureau.

A 26-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly being involved in two separate incidents, according to police. He was charged with second-degree robbery, petit larceny, and theft of service.

He was arraigned before a judge and remanded to the Rockland County Jail. His next court date in Ramapo Court is pending.

Police also arrested a 27-year-old woman, also from Hillcrest, who was charged with petit larceny and theft of service.

She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Authorities said the arrests stem from recent reports of taxi drivers being robbed or shortchanged for fares.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.