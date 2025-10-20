Duo Caught With Crack Cocaine, Fentanyl After Firing Off Gun In Hudson Valley: Police

The incident happened on Thursday, Oct. 16, when officers responded around 6 a.m. to the area of 60 Temple Ave. in Newburgh following a ShotSpotter activation that detected one gunshot. Officers quickly arrived and stopped a vehicle nearby, the City of Newburgh Police Department said on Monday, Oct. 20.

During the investigation, police said they found a loaded .45-caliber semi-automatic Taurus handgun, along with crack cocaine, fentanyl, and various pills.

The occupants of the vehicle were identified as Miguel Angel Cruz Jr., 22, and Steven Wolfe, 29, both residents of the City of Newburgh.

They were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, while Wolfe was also charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

