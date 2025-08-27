Dunkin' Selling Special Dog Toys For Kids In Need: Here's How To Get One

BARK and Dunkin' are teaming up for the sixth year to raise money for the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. The latest edition of the partnership launched on Tuesday, Aug. 26, to celebrate National Dog Day.

Since 2020, the companies have raised more than $12.5 million for Dunkin's foundation, which funds programs supporting kids battling illness and hunger.

"We're incredibly proud of how this partnership unites dog lovers, coffee fans, and a shared purpose — to bring joy to kids when they need it most," said Dave Stangle, vice president of brand marketing at BARK. "It's a meaningful way for us to connect with our community and support a cause that brings comfort and happiness to so many."

Customers at participating Dunkin' locations receive a dog toy with a $16 donation to the foundation. The limited-time offer is also available on BARK's website.

The 2025 lineup includes a plush Dunkin' Cold Brew toy with an oversized squeaker and crinkly fabric, along with a Chocolate Frosted Donut toy, a 2-in-1 squeaky treat packed with fluff and crinkle layers. Foundation donations go directly to programs such as Dogs for Joy, which places full-time, highly trained facility dogs in children's hospitals.

The program's dogs comfort young patients, help them learn to take medication, and motivate them through treatment.

"These toys offer more than just fun for our furry friends, they're a way for our guests to make a real difference during their next Dunkin' run," said Mollie Collum, director of the Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation. "The success of this partnership helps us continue supporting new facility dogs, so every guest donation helps bring comfort and smiles to kids who need it most. With each toy, we're spreading joy twice over."

The 2025 campaign adds 11 new facility dogs-in-training, building on a program that has already placed 50 dogs in 33 hospitals nationwide to support thousands of children.

