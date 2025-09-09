Drunk Man Caught Sleeping In Running Car On Tomkins Cove Road, Police Say

The incident happened on Saturday night, Aug. 30, in Tomkins Cove, the Stony Point Police Department announced on Saturday, Sept. 6.

Around 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of two men asleep inside a vehicle that was stopped on the roadside.

When officers arrived, they found the car running with the keys in the ignition. Both men were woken up and asked out of the vehicle, police said.

The driver, identified as Cristian Guaman-Auquin, 33, of Tomkins Cove, showed signs of intoxication, including a strong odor of alcohol and red, glassy eyes, according to authorities. Officers also said they found an open container inside the car.

Field sobriety tests were then administered, which Guaman-Auquin failed, police said. He was arrested and brought to the station, where a Breath Analysis Test showed a blood alcohol content over the legal limit of .08 percent, according to the department.

Guaman-Auquin was charged with DWI and multiple vehicle and traffic violations. He was released with several tickets returnable to Stony Point Justice Court on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 1:30 p.m.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.