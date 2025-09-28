Drunk Man Caught Holding 5-Month-Old While Driving On Long Island: Police

Officers stopped a 2004 Chevrolet that was failing to maintain its lane on John Street near Whitehouse Avenue in Roosevelt at 9:43 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27, according to the release.

The driver, 25-year-old Luis Monge Saldivar of John Street in Roosevelt, was holding a 5-month-old boy when they approached the vehicle, and an investigation found him to be intoxicated. He resisted as officers tried to take him into custody but was arrested shortly after without further incident. The child was released to a family member, authorities said.

Saldivar is charged with Aggravated DWI – Child Passenger less than 16 (Leandra’s Law), DWI, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Resisting Arrest, and multiple vehicle and traffic violations, police said. He is scheduled for arraignment at First District Court, 99 Main Street, Hempstead, on Sunday, Sept. 28.

