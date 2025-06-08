Drunk Driver Had 6-Year-Old In Car On Taconic State Parkway, Police Say

The arrest happened on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at approximately 10:48 p.m. in Pleasant Valley, according to New York State Police.

A Trooper from SP Poughkeepsie stopped a 2020 Acura that was heading south on the parkway for "multiple violations of the Vehicle and Traffic Law."

The driver, identified as Donny J. Peralta Parra, 32, of Queens, "exhibited signs of intoxication." Police said he “failed” standardized field sobriety tests administered at the scene.

“An investigation revealed that a 6-year-old child was also in the vehicle at the time of the stop,” State Police said.

Peralta Parra was taken to SP Poughkeepsie for processing, where he "refused to provide a breath sample." The child was released to a sober party, police said.

Peralta Parra was charged with:

Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger Under 16 (Leandra’s Law), a Class E Felony

Multiple Vehicle and Traffic Law Violations

He was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town of Pleasant Valley Court on July 29, at 5:30 p.m.

