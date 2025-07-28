Drunk Driver Had 4 Kids In Car At Time Of Hudson Valley Arrest, Police Say

Ruben Fernandez-Urena, 34, of Yonkers, was arrested early Sunday, July 27, following a traffic stop on I-87 near Exit 9 in Tarrytown, according to New York State Police.

During the stop, Fernandez-Urena appeared intoxicated and failed multiple field sobriety tests, police said. A breath sample taken at the Tarrytown barracks reportedly showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.12%.

Inside the car were four child passengers, ages 12, 11, 7, and 5.

Fernandez-Urena was arrested and charged with:

Four counts of aggravated DWI with a child passenger (Leandra’s Law)

DWI

Operating a motor vehicle with a BAC of 0.08% or higher

Multiple vehicle and traffic violations

He was released to a sober third party and is scheduled to appear in Tarrytown Village Court on Wednesday, August 20.

