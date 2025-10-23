Drunk Driver Crashes Into New Cars At BMW Dealership In Rockland County

The incident happened on Wednesday night, Oct. 22, when the driver was seen driving erratically on Route 59 before slamming into several brand-new vehicles at the Wide World BMW dealership near South Central Avenue, The Monsey Scoop reported.

The crash caused damage to multiple cars, and the Spring Valley Police Department took the driver into custody at the scene. The Spring Valley Fire Department and Spring Hill EMS also responded to assist, according to the report.

More information, including the driver's name, was not immediately available.

Click here to view the full report by The Monsey Scoop.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.