Drunk Driver Barrels Into NY Art Show, Narrowly Missing Security Guards, Police Say

The harrowing incident happened at the Montauk Art Show, located at Carl Fisher Plaza, at around 3 a.m. Sunday, June 29.

A “heavily intoxicated woman” in an SUV sped through a barricade and crashed into several tents set up for the show, witness Evan Reinheimer recounted on a GoFundMe campaign.

“Some artists lost EVERYTHING,” Reinheimer wrote, adding that two security guards narrowly escaped injury.

The crash destroyed more than half a dozen artist tents, including the Montauk Artists Association member tent, which hosts the annual show as a key fundraiser.

The 23-year-old driver, Nicoly DeSouza, of Farmingville, was treated for minor injuries before being arrested on suspicion of DWI and reckless criminal mischief, a spokesperson for the East Hampton Town Police Department told Daily Voice.

Artist Mary Planding shared a photo of her damaged tent on Facebook, writing: “My tent and beautiful ocean art now destroyed thanks to a DWI ploughing through a wooden barrier… the rest of my 2025 art fair season is over.”

The GoFundMe campaign – which had raised over $10,000 in 24 hours – will help affected artists replace their displays and create a new inventory of work, Reinheimer said.

“These art festivals are the livelihood of these artists and the art show is the main fundraiser for the Montauk Artists Association. These are not inexpensive displays,” he said.

“This fundraiser is to benefit the Montauk Artists Association and the artists who have had their life’s work destroyed and their businesses crushed by this senseless accident.”

Those interested in donating can do so via GoFundMe here.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575.

