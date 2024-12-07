Drugstore Deserts On Rise Amid Nationwide Pharmacy Closures

The research, led by University of California Berkeley assistant professor Jenny S. Guadamuz and colleagues, analyzed data from the National Council for Prescription Drug Programs, county health statistics, and ZIP Code demographic surveys.

Of the 88,930 retail pharmacies operating in 2010, almost one-third shuttered by 2021, with those in predominantly Black and Latino neighborhoods disproportionately affected,

Independent pharmacies were hit hardest, with closures occurring at a higher rate than chain pharmacies regardless of location or market conditions.

Black and Latino communities faced the greatest loss, creating "pharmacy deserts" that limit access to critical health services, such as medications, vaccinations, and health screenings.

The report highlighted systemic inequities, noting that pharmacies in neighborhoods with a higher percentage of Black or Latino residents were at greater risk for closure than those in predominantly White areas.

Without intervention, the closures threaten to exacerbate health disparities in communities already struggling with higher rates of chronic conditions, such as diabetes and heart disease, the report said.

