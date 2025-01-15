Drug Treatment Counselor Selling Crack Cocaine Busted By Special Task Force In NY: Officials

Authorities identified Alvis J. Lewis Jr., of Wappingers Falls, as a drug dealer operating in the Wappinger and Poughkeepsie, the county's drug task force said in a news release. Investigators determined that Lewis, who worked overnight hours at an in-patient drug rehabilitation center in Carmel, used multiple aliases to conceal his identity.

Task Force Agents were able to purchase crack cocaine from Lewis multiple times during their investigation, according to officials. On Tuesday night, Jan. 14, Lewis was taken into custody after being stopped while driving in Fishkill.

A search warrant executed at Lewis’s residence on Sergeant Palmateer Way resulted in the seizure of crack cocaine, reportedly packaged and ready for sale, the task force said.

Lewis has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, with intent to sell, which is classified as a Class B felony. He has also been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the fourth degree, classified as a Class C felony.

He was arraigned in the Village of Wappingers Falls Court and remanded to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center without bail. Authorities noted that additional charges against Lewis are expected as the investigation continues.

Community members had initially tipped off the Drug Task Force about Lewis’s alleged drug activity. Officials encourage residents to report narcotics-related crimes through their confidential tip line at 845-463-6040 or via email at Drugtaskforcetips@gmail.com.

