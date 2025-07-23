Partly Cloudy 80°

Drug Deal Spotted In Broad Daylight Leads To Repeat Offender's Arrest In NY: Police

Two people, including a twice convicted felon, were arrested in a Dutchess County downtown after police say they witnessed suspected drug activity during a targeted enforcement detail. 

The arrests happened in the area of Main Street and South White Street in Poughkeepsie. 

The arrests happened around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 22 near the intersection of Main Street and South White Street in Poughkeepsie, the city's police department announced on Wednesday, July 23. 

There, police said officers and detectives saw two people in what appeared to be narcotics distribution.

Police soon made contact with the suspects—identified as James Heath-Lachance, 33, and Shayna Nieves-Rios, 35—and took both into custody without incident. Officers also found a quantity of narcotics at the scene, police said. 

Heath-Lachance, a two-time convicted felon, and Nieves-Rios were both charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. They were transported to police headquarters, processed, and held pending arraignment.

