Drivers Caught Passing School Buses In Hudson Valley (Video): 'Be Patient,' Officials Warn

In a social media post on Tuesday, Feb. 4, Orange County Emergency Services shared a video showing numerous instances of drivers illegally passing stopped school buses—despite flashing red lights and extended stop arms.

Officials also issued a clear reminder of New York’s school bus safety laws:

Slow down when yellow lights begin flashing;

Come to a complete stop when red lights are activated—no exceptions;

Stay alert and exercise patience, as children may be crossing the street.

Drivers caught illegally passing a school bus face serious penalties, whether caught by police or traffic cameras, officials warned.

"No destination is worth risking a child’s life. Be patient, use caution, and slow down—it could prevent a tragedy," said Robert L. Doss, Deputy Commissioner of Emergency Services & Traffic Safety Coordinator for Orange County.

