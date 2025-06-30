Driver Who 'Brake Checked' DUI Motorist Slams Tree, Dies On Pennsylvania Roadway: Cops

The fatal collision happened around 5:26 p.m. near mile marker 177.2, Pennsylvania State Police Skippack said in a press release.

Troopers arrived to find a black Volvo SUV with heavy front-end damage. The driver was trapped inside and unresponsive.

Police say two people inside a Chevrolet Cruze admitted to being involved in the crash. According to their account, the incident stemmed from a road rage encounter several miles earlier on US 422.

The Cruze's occupants told troopers that the Volvo driver “veered into the right lane, brake checked their vehicle, and they rear ended the Volvo.”

As a result, police say the Volvo’s driver lost control, left the roadway, and struck a tree. He was extricated from the SUV by EMS and fire personnel, and rushed to Pottstown Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

While interviewing the Cruze’s driver, troopers determined he was under the influence of alcohol and arrested him for DUI. Police say “the possibility of additional charges is being determined as further investigation is being conducted.”

Crash reconstruction experts and members of the forensic services unit are assisting with the investigation. Route 422 Eastbound was shut down for about two and a half hours, state police said.

