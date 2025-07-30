Driver Tries Mowing Down Road Crew, Assaults Worker In NY, Police Say

Michael Sutliff, of Hadley, was arrested Tuesday, July 29, following a violent confrontation in a Lake Luzerne work zone, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Sutlif drove his 2017 Ram pickup recklessly through a road crew site near East River Drive and Rose Avenue, ignoring posted traffic controls, police said. He then swerved toward a DPW worker, appearing to deliberately try to hit him, according to police.

After being stopped and confronted by the worker, Sutliff became combative and punched the victim in the face, police said.

Sutliff was arrested and charged with second-degree reckless endangerment, harassment, and reckless driving, along with failure to obey a traffic control device.

He was arraigned and released, and is due back in Lake Luzerne Town Court at a later date.

