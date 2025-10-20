Driver Tried Removing Netflix Star’s Suitcase Before Fleeing Fatal Hamptons Crash: DA

Amanda Kempton, 32, of Fairfax, Virginia, was indicted on one count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death, in Suffolk County Court on Monday, Oct. 20.

Kempton allegedly struck 40-year-old Sara Burack around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 19, while driving a Toyota Highlander westbound on West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, according to prosecutors.

Burack, a Southampton resident who sold luxury real estate and appeared on the Netflix series “Million Dollar Beach House,” had been walking west along the highway with a suitcase when she was hit near Springville Road.

Investigators determined that Burack’s suitcase became lodged underneath Kempton’s vehicle. Instead of calling 911 or rendering aid, Kempton stopped only to try removing the suitcase before fleeing the scene with it still dragging under her car, prosecutors said.

A passing motorist discovered Burack lying on the shoulder about 20 minutes later and called 911. She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with severe head injuries and multiple broken bones, and was pronounced dead.

Southampton Town Police detectives later traced the vehicle to Kempton and found it at an address in Manorville with front-end damage, prosecutors said.

Investigators also learned Kempton discarded Burack’s suitcase and belongings in a dumpster, according to prosecutors. She was taken into custody on Friday, June 20.

At her first court appearance, Kempton's attorney, William Keahon, argued his client thought she hit a traffic cone, TMZ reports.

Kempton was remanded to the Suffolk County jail on a $200,000 bond. She faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

“Rather than rendering help to Ms. Burack, the defendant allegedly left her to die,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney. “This indictment is an important step towards justice for Sara and her loved ones.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.