Driver Injured In 2-Car Crash In Front Of Historic Hudson Valley Manor

The incident happened in Croton-on-Hudson on Saturday, Sept. 7 at around 7:20 p.m., when two vehicles collided in front of Van Cortlandt Manor on South Riverside Avenue, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

Arriving fire crews dealt with a fluid spill from one of the cars while EMS treated a driver injured in the crash.

Both vehicles were later towed away, the department said. The cause of the crash was not released.

