Driver Injured In 2-Car Crash In Front Of Historic Hudson Valley Manor

A two-car crash in front of a historic Northern Westchester manor-turned-museum caused injuries, firefighters said. 

The crash happened in front of Van Cortlandt Manor, a Revolutionary War-era living history museum on South Riverside Avenue in Croton-on-Hudson.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department
The incident happened in Croton-on-Hudson on Saturday, Sept. 7 at around 7:20 p.m., when two vehicles collided in front of Van Cortlandt Manor on South Riverside Avenue, according to the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department. 

Arriving fire crews dealt with a fluid spill from one of the cars while EMS treated a driver injured in the crash. 

Both vehicles were later towed away, the department said. The cause of the crash was not released. 

