Driver Gets More Charges In DWI Crash That Killed 4-Year-Old, Injured 2 More In Rockland: DA

Axel I. Lopez-Santiago, 41, was indicted on Thursday, June 26, on three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, felony DWI, and reckless driving, Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh announced.

The indictment stems from a Saturday, June 14 crash in Spring Valley. Authorities say Lopez-Santiago was driving at a high speed while intoxicated when he lost control of his vehicle on Old Nyack Turnpike, as Daily Voice reported.

His car allegedly crossed the double yellow line, veered into the opposite lane, and jumped the sidewalk near the entrance to Kennedy Park, striking a group of pedestrians, including young children.

One of the victims, a 4-year-old girl, died after being rushed to Westchester Medical Center. A 31-year-old man and a 5-year-old boy also suffered serious injuries. A 2-year-old boy was treated for less severe injuries. Lopez-Santiago was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was found at the scene, police said.

He was initially arraigned on Sunday, June 15, and held on $750,000 cash bail. His arraignment on the indictment is scheduled for Friday, June 27, at 10 a.m. before Rockland County Court Judge Djinsad Desir.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

