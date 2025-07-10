Driver Found Passed Out Behind Wheel After Driving Wrong Way In NY Guilty Of DWI, DA Says

Nicholas Nappi, age 33, of Hopewell Junction, was convicted of driving while intoxicated following a bench trial on Tuesday, July 8, before Judge Robert Nachamie in Putnam County Court, Putnam District Attorney Robert Tendy announced on Thursday, July 10.

Nappi’s arrest stemmed from an incident on October 11, 2024, when a concerned 911 caller reported a vehicle driving erratically and heading the wrong way on the Taconic State Parkway. The caller followed the car to a Mobil gas station at 157 Bryant Pond Rd. in Putnam Valley, where police arrived to find Nappi unconscious in the driver’s seat.

A joint DWI investigation by the New York State Police and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office led to Nappi’s arrest.

At sentencing, the District Attorney’s Office requested three years’ probation, but Judge Nachamie issued a one-year conditional discharge instead.

