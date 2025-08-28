Driver Dead After Tractor-Trailer Slams Into NY House, Knocks It Off Foundation

The Rensselaer County wreck happened in the town of Brunswick, along State Route 2, just before 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 28.

A fully loaded tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Route 2 when it crashed into a home near Bulson Road, according to New York State Police.

The impact knocked the building 20 feet off its foundation and the tractor portion of the truck landed upside down, with the first floor of the home collapsing onto the cab, Rensselaer County Public Safety Director Jay Wilson told reporters.

Hours later, Wilson confirmed that the driver was dead. Their name, as well as that of the trucking company, has not been released.

Rescuers were barred from making contact with the driver for hours while technical crews worked to stabilize the structure, officials said.

Emergency resources from Brunswick, Troy, New York State Police, and the Rensselaer County Bureau of Public Safety responded.

State Route 2 remains closed between Route 351 and Bulson Road, with detours in place. Officials said the closure is expected to last well into the evening as the investigation and recovery efforts continue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

