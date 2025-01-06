Driver Charged In Death Of Sullivan County Woman Killed in Pedestrian Crash: Police

The crash occurred early Friday, Jan. 5, on Glen Wild. Road near Pine Tree Road in the town of Thompson, said Trooper Jennifer Alvarez.

According to Alvarez, a 2018 Toyota RAV 4, driven by Sadia K. Thomas, 31, of Woodridge, was traveling northbound on Glen Wild Road when it struck Vanessa M. Hopper, age 29, of Liberty.

EMS transported Hopper to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, where she was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Thomas was arrested and charged with driving while ability impaired by a combination of alcohol and drugs and vehicular manslaughter.

Thomas was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail with bail set at $25,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $100,000 partially secured bond.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 23.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact Wurtsboro BCI at 845-344-5300, case number NY2500010891.

