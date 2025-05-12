Drink With Your Pup: Dog Park, Bar To Open In Rockland County

Bark ‘n Brews, Rockland County’s first dog park and bar, will hold its grand opening on Friday, May 30, at 35 Smith St. in Nanuet, offering a tail-wagging mix of local drinks, fresh food, and off-leash fun.

The concept is the creation of the team behind Paw Pals, a longtime local pet care business. Owner Brittanie, who dreamed up the idea back in 2019, says it started as a community event and has now grown into a full-time weekend destination.

"In 2019 I thought of the Bark ‘n Brews concept - a dog park with an attached bar and cafe. I hosted one outdoor event and Covid hit," the owner wrote in a Facebook post in late January, adding, "Honestly, I never thought I’d actually be able to build out the concept."

Now, after years of planning and support from the community, that dream is becoming a reality.

Those who visit Bark ‘n Brews after it opens will be able to let their dogs play off-leash while they enjoy the business's food and drink options, which will include small plates, paninis, flatbreads, and even pan-seared tuna tacos, as well as craft beer and cider from Rockland and nearby towns, plus New York-sourced wines.

The business will also hold weekend events like Yappy Hours, Paint & Sip Nights, Trivia, Crochet Nights, and Bark-B-Qs.

Located inside Paw Pals in Nanuet, Bark ‘n Brews will operate on weekends only, offering a laid-back space to enjoy time with your dog, meet fellow pet lovers, and unwind with food and drinks.

For now, the excitement is building.

"When you finally announce your baby that you’ve been working on, you hope everyone will be as excited as you are but you’re never sure. You all sure delivered and now we’re that much more excited!!!" the owners wrote in a January Facebook post after unveiling their idea.

Click here to view Bark ‘n Brews' website and learn more about how to become a member.

