Dramatic Shift In Weather Pattern Arrives After Stormy Stretch

After days of relentless storms and stifling humidity, a refreshing change is sweeping across the Northeast, bringing a taste of autumn to millions just in time for the weekend.

Dry conditions with low humidity have arrived just in time for the weekend after a days-long stretch in which the heat index was around the 100-degree mark or higher.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Just in time for the weekend, cooler and much less humid air has replaced sweltering conditions that triggered flash flooding and travel headaches during a days-long stretch in which the heat index was around the 100-degree mark or higher.

The dramatic shift comes courtesy of Canadian air pushing southward, promising a stretch of comfortable weather that should last through the weekend, according to AccuWeather.

Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3, will be marked by comfortable temps and plenty of sunshine, the National Weather Service says. Nighttime lows will remain crisp, especially in the mountains and near the coast. 

Looking ahead, high pressure will keep conditions pleasant into early next week, though a gradual warm-up is expected as humidity and temperatures slowly rise again.

