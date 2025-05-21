Dragged by Hair, Slammed Into Signpost: Man Admits To Vicious Hudson Valley Kidnapping

Port Jervis resident Francisco Ceballos-Rosario, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and faces more than a decade behind bars in connection with the attack, which happened in late December 2024, the Orange County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, May 21.

According to court records and statements made during the plea proceedings, the violent incident occurred on December 28, 2024, when the victim awoke in her Port Jervis residence to find Ceballos-Rosario—despite being under an active order of protection—covering her mouth and nose while attempting to sexually assault her.

Ceballos-Rosario allegedly punched the woman repeatedly before forcing her out of the home at knifepoint and into her car, threatening to kill her. When the car began breaking down, he reportedly dragged her out by her hair, beat her again, and slammed her head into a signpost.

A bystander witnessed the attack and alerted authorities, who responded quickly and arrested the suspect. The victim suffered serious injuries, including broken facial bones and hearing loss, prosecutors said.

At his plea hearing, Ceballos-Rosario admitted to restraining the woman with the intent of preventing her escape while using or threatening deadly physical force.

Under a plea deal outlined in court, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of 13 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision when he returns for sentencing on Wednesday, August 20.

