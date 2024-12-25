Downed Wires Close Route 202 In Haverstraw

The roadway (Ramapo Road) was closed between Stanley Road and Hasbrouck Drive in Haverstraw.

The closure, which affects both lanes, will remain in place until further notice, according to officials. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes and plan their travel accordingly, as delays are expected in the area.

Crews are working to address the situation, but no timeline has been provided for when the roadway will reopen.

