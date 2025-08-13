DOT Truck Driver Injured In Rockland Parkway Crash After Car Fails To Move Over: Officials

According to NYSDOT, the incident happened in the parkway’s northbound lanes when a HELP truck operator had just pulled over to assist another driver. He was seconds away from stepping out of his truck when the approaching vehicle struck, severely damaging both vehicles.

The operator was taken to a hospital with minor injuries and later released.

"This could have ended much, much worse," the DOT said on Tuesday, Aug. 12, noting the operator made it home to his family “because of timing — not because the other driver did the right thing.”

The agency urged motorists to obey New York’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching stopped emergency, maintenance, or service vehicles with flashing lights.

